Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 348,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 348,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Taseko Mines worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $485.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

