HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Posts Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,591. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $288.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

