Hiscox Ltd (HSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 936.40 ($12.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 851.47. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.92.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Several brokerages recently commented on HSX. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 972.63 ($12.71).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

