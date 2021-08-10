Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.03.

Hiscox stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

