HSBC Upgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Altice USA from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.21.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after acquiring an additional 853,487 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

