HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. On average, analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTGM opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

