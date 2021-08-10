Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $57,210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 24.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 631,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,996,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $202.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

