Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

ETR:BOSS opened at €50.48 ($59.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

