Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

ETR:BOSS opened at €50.48 ($59.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

