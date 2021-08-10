Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.86). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,034. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,069 shares of company stock worth $16,018,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

