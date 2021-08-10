Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.86). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,034. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,069 shares of company stock worth $16,018,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.