Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE HYLN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. Hyliion has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.77.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.