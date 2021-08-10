Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyliion alerts:

NYSE HYLN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. Hyliion has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 807,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.