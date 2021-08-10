Hyprr (Howdoo) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyprr (Howdoo) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00847439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00107670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.