ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

ICFI traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,870. ICF International has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

