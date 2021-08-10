Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.14.
In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
