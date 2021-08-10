Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

