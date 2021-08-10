IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $2,063,610.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $686.41 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

