IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen stock opened at $340.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

