IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

