IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

PFE opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.