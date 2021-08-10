IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1,654.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,669 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,149,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 756.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 233,118 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,821,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56.

