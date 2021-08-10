IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IGMS traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,269. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $475,713 over the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

