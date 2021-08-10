II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.68.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 2,925,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,303. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

