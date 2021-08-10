Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

