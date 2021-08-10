Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,267 shares of company stock worth $2,126,809. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 419.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $3,667,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $3,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

