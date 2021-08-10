InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Credit Suisse Group

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 16.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.