INmune Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of INmune Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter worth $499,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

