Insider Buying: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Richard Urbain De Schutter acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$330,162.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,272,840.99.

BHC opened at C$34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.36. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.88 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a market cap of C$12.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

