Insider Buying: OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41. OceanaGold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGC shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

