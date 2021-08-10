Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,308,161.68.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

