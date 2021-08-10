Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $625,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $13,393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

