Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells 7,452 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trex stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

