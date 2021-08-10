Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 132,598 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $7,259,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68.

ZI opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,404,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

