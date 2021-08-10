Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.930 EPS.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.85. 6,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

