Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $160.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

