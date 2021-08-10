Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,138,021.14 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28.

IBKR stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,820,000 after buying an additional 134,023 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 136,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

