InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported modest second-quarter 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate despite top-line contraction. The company is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with China-based handset manufacturer Xiaomi underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, 5G, and WiFi technology. The company remains committed to pursue strategic acquisitions in order to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. However, intense competition, high research and development expenses and integration risks are likely to hinder its growth potential to some extent.”

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,383,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,355,000 after buying an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,299,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,648,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.