Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.35.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

