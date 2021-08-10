Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,204 ($28.80). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,188 ($28.59), with a volume of 357,973 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,178.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

