International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,265,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

