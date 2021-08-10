Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.19.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

