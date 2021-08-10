Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

