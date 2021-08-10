Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

