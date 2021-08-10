Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,135 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 105,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

