Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 122.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 10.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $368.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

