Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,878. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.84.

