InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $341,575.05 and $105,084.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.41 or 0.00844581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00106899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00041516 BTC.

About InvestDigital

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,899,556 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.