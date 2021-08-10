Investors Buy Large Volume of AirNet Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,319% compared to the average volume of 267 call options.

NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. AirNet Technology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AirNet Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

