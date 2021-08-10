Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the average daily volume of 738 call options.
NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Diginex has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
