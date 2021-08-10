Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the average daily volume of 738 call options.

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Diginex has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 476,623 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

