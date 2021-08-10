Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 29,675 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 21,881% compared to the average volume of 135 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULC traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 103,935,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,498. The company has a market cap of $613.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

