Investors Purchase Large Volume of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 764 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 209,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,591,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.