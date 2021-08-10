Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invitae were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

