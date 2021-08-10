Invst LLC Buys 148 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Invst LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $913.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

